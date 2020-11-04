November 4, 2020

Pet of the week

By Submitted

Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Meet Buddy, a senior dog who hails from Save A Stray. Buddy is an 8-year-old Chihuahau with special needs who came to Save A Stray when his owner passed a year ago. He has a heart murmur. He takes medication to control and needs a quieter home to relax and enjoy life. Volunteers said he is OK with older children and cats, and alright with gentle, patient dogs. Most of all, Buddy needs a special person to provide love and vet care to live his best life. For more information, contact a Save A Stray volunteer at (269) 921-0145.

