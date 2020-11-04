Pet of the week

Meet Payton. She is a big girl with big dreams of finding her forever home. Payton is a 3-and-a-half-year-old labrador and Chesapeake Bay retriever mix, who is good with children and other animals. She is hoping to find someone who can keep up with her high energy with a lot of exercise and affection. Payton’s adoption fee is $55 for Cass County residents and $60 for out of county residents. For more information, contact Cass County Animal Control at (269) 445-3701.