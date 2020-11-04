November 4, 2020

Paquette beats VandenHeede for Michigan’s 78th District

By Christina Clark

Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

NILES — The campaign for Michigan’s State Representative for the 78th District has ended with incumbent Brad Paquette keeping his seat.

State Rep. Brad Paquette

Paquette, Republican incumbent for state representative, and Dan VandenHeede, Democrat candidate and Niles City Council member for the Second Ward, ran opposing campaigns.

According to ElectionReporting.com, with 97.58 precincts reporting, Paquette secured 21,542 votes to VandenHeede’s 13,328.

VandenHeede declined comment, but posted this message to his campaign Facebook page:

“I told myself all along that whatever happened, I would wake up on Nov. 4 knowing I did everything I could, and I have. So many of you have given your all as well. Thank you to everyone for the incredible support through all of this,” the post said. “I have congratulated Representative Paquette and wished him well as he continues to represent us.”

Paquette was also unavailable for comment, but had posted comments to his state representative Facebook page:

“It is the highest honor of my life to serve the 78th District for another two years. The optimism I have for the future is at an all-time high. There is immense momentum here in Berrien and Cass County that I believe has the best potential in the state. We need to capitalize on it,” he wrote. “I will continue being a solid conservative legislator at the capitol with a consistent drive to find common ground with my colleagues across the aisle.”

