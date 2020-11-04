November 4, 2020

Kevin L. Shelton, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Kevin L. Shelton, 62, of Niles, passed away at his home with his wife by his side, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Kevin was born on Sept. 18, 1958, to James and Betty (Kasper) Shelton in Niles. He worked for many years at his family’s business, Shelton’s Farm Market, as a shipping supervisor before eventually retiring.

On Aug. 31, 1996, Kevin married the love of his life, Kimberly Shearer, at a ceremony in Niles.

Kevin loved everything sports related. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. During his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball with his friends at Thomas Stadium in Niles and was the batting champion at Fireman’s Youth Park with an average over .500. Kevin has collected sports memorabilia and trading cards for most of his life.

Kevin L. Shelton

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Shelton; son, Kamden Bestle; grandparents, Ethan and Rose Shelton; sister, Patresa “Patt” Shelton; and niece, Lindsey Cloutier.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Kim Shelton; sons, James Shelton, of Texas, and James Nichols, of Niles; his father, James “Jimbo” Shelton of Granger; several grandchildren; siblings, Mike (Kathleen) Shelton, of Niles, Kim Shelton, of Niles, and Jon (Lisa) Shelton, of Granger; nieces and nephews, Kelly (Corey) Marrow, Sarah (Jim) Zawacki, Alison (Betsy) Moss, Brandon (Jeni) Hood, Josh (Willow) Hood, Nick (Allison) Shelton, MacKenzie Shelton, Michael Shelton, Katie Riley, Jesse Johnson, Sam Shelton, and Charlie Shelton; his mother-in-law, Shirley Shearer, of Niles, and many extended family members and close friends.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin’s memory to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan at 5400 S. Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Voter turnouts Tuesday kept clerk’s office busy

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support

News

Niles Inn to be demolished in 2021

Buchanan

Buchanan community pulls together to support young girl fighting cancer

Dowagiac

Wounded Minnow Saloon temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Optimists host annual costume contest, parade

News

DEA, partners collect a record amount of unwanted medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

News

Niles Courthouse temporarily closed

Berrien County

Edgewater Bank, UFCU announce acquisition

Dowagiac

ACTION Ministries partners with SpartanNash for retail scan campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School closes for three days due to COVID-19

Cassopolis

Resolution to ask Cassopolis Board of Education member to resign fails

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary donates to Rotary Villa Apartments’ trunk or treat efforts