Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce honors business owner

DOWAGIAC — Earlier this month, Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce President Kim MacGregor of Edward Jones presented local business owner Tom Underwood with a gift, as he approaches his Nov. 1 retirement. Also attending the presentation were chamber trustees Jim Frazier of Vincent J. Jewelers and Heather Hess of Southwestern Michigan College. As the second-generation owner of Underwood Shoe Store, Underwood served on the chamber board during the late 1970s.

MacGregor congratulated Underwood on the store’s 70 years in business, which she said is a rarity in today’s world. She said her out-of-state clients often reminisce about buying their shoes at Underwood’s.

“We will miss you. We will miss the store,” MacGregor said. (Submitted photo)