COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 187,995 cases, 7,400 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases are still on the rise in southwest Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 2,883 COVID-19 cases and 86 related deaths.

Nearby Cass County reported 1,067 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 1,232 cases and 18 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 2,444 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 583 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 713 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 187,995 COVID-19 cases and 7,400 related deaths.