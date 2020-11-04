November 4, 2020

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:34 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

CASS COUNTY — After a long night of ballot counting, Cass County has reported 100 percent of its precincts.

In the election, five seats on the Cass County Board of Commissioners were contested. According to the county’s unofficial election results, Cass County residents will be welcoming two new faces to the board.

In the District 1 race, Ryan Laylin, R, 32, of Silver Creek Township, won over challenger Julie Dye, D, by a vote of 2,338 to 1,142.

Laylin said he wanted to thank the voters who supported him, and he now looks forward to getting to know the other commissioners and working to better the county. He specifically is hoping to work with the road commission and tackle issues such as specialized department funding.

“I hope to do a great job for my constituents and better things for my county,” he said.

In the District 7 race, Jeremiah Jones, R, 51, of Pokagon Township, took the win with 2,196 votes over Ron Reeves, D, who had 1,81 votes.

A recent retiree from the U.S. military, Jones said he is looking forward to securing funding for first responders, investigating dangerous road intersections, and finding ways to bring more community centers and mental health services to the county.

“I’m excited for the future,” he said. “I’ve served my country. Now, it’s time to get to work and serve my community.”

Also in the Cass County Board of Commissioners races, District 2 Commissioner Dixie Ann File, R, will be returning to the board after defeating challenger Ron McAdam, D, 2,362 to 869.

Incumbent District 5 Commissioner Robert Benjamin, R, also won his race against Dean Hill, D, 2,606 to 1,186.

Finally, District 6 Commission Michael Grice, R, will return as he won his race against Michael Dimino, D, 2,196 to 1,181.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County voters elect two newcomers to board of commissioners

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department sets fire calls record

Berrien County

Applications still open for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

News

Health department confirms COVID-19 cases stemming from Niles church gatherings

Business

Downtown Dowagiac plans Christmas activities

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School reports positive COVID-19 cases

Buchanan

Buchanan hosts peace offering ritual

Business

Dowagiac family donates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders to Timbers of Cass County

Business

New Niles shop to showcase upcycled artistry, vintage goods

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases rising at high rate

Dowagiac

2021 Miss Dowagiac Scholarship Pageant postponed due to pandemic

News

Niles trunk-or-treat event draws local support

News

Niles Inn to be demolished in 2021

Buchanan

Buchanan community pulls together to support young girl fighting cancer

Dowagiac

Wounded Minnow Saloon temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Optimists host annual costume contest, parade

News

DEA, partners collect a record amount of unwanted medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

News

Niles Courthouse temporarily closed

Berrien County

Edgewater Bank, UFCU announce acquisition

Dowagiac

ACTION Ministries partners with SpartanNash for retail scan campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School closes for three days due to COVID-19

Cassopolis

Resolution to ask Cassopolis Board of Education member to resign fails

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary donates to Rotary Villa Apartments’ trunk or treat efforts

Cass County

Accessory to 2019 Cass County Courts bomb threat sentenced to prison