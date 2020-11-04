Berrien County local election results
BERRIEN COUNTY — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien County’s contested 2020 General election races, local to Leader Publications’ coverage areas. Names marked with a * won their race.
School board elections, along with state-wide and national races, will be posted separately.
Berrien County Clerk
- Sharon Tyler, 46,299 votes*
- Gwen Swanigan, 31,658 votes
Berrien County Commissioner, District 1
- Dave Vollrath, 4,505 votes*
- Kevin Holmes, 1,887 votes
Berrien County Commissioner, District 5
- Rayonte Bell, 3,934 votes
- Bruce Gorenflo, 3,934 votes
This race was tied as of press time**
Berrien County Commissioner, District 9
- Ezra Scott, 4,299 votes*
- Rich Eichholz, 3,334 votes
Berrien County Commissioner, District 12
- Michael Majerek, 2,912 votes*
- Michael Poorman, 2,495 votes
Buchanan Township Clerk
- Sheila Reitz, 1,240 votes•
- Wendi Lee Heyliger, write-in candidate, 0 votes
- Unqualified write-ins, 346 votes
The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**
Buchanan City Commission (two open seats):
- Patrick Swem, 969 votes*
- Larry Money, 883 votes*
- Daniel Vigansky, 453 votes
- Monroe Lemay, 418 votes
- Jeccika Yoder, 268 votes
City of Niles Mayor:
- Nick Shelton, 3,368 votes*
- David Fish, write -n candidate, 0 votes
- Unqualified write-ins, 134 votes
The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**
Niles City Council, Ward 1
- Georgia Boggs, 418 votes*
- Justin Flagel, 303 votes
Niles City Council, Ward 2
- Amanda Rose Dunnem, 0 votes
- Timothy John Rogers, 0 votes
- Unqualified write-ins, 161 votes
The Berrien County Election Commission is certifying write-in votes**
