November 3, 2020

Daily Data: Tuesday, Nov. 3

By Staff Report

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

Division 2 District

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 3, LAKESHORE 2

Match results

Dowagiac d. Lakeshore 26-24, 13-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 11, Megan Davis 11, Abbey Dobberstein 7, Emma Allen 4, Allie Conner 1

 

Blocks

Dobberstein 8, Jessie Hulett 2, Davis 1, Allen 1

 

Digs

Wimberley 23, Conner 21, Davis 13, Hulett 13, Dobberstein 7

 

Aces

Wimberley 6, Hulett 3, Davis 1, Dobberstein 1

 

Assists

Hulett 27

Varsity records: Dowagiac 13-14, Lakeshore 9-14

 

EDWARDSBURG 3, BUCHANAN 0

Match results

Edwardsburg d. Buchanan 25-10, 25-20, 25-22

 

Edwardsburg Individual statistics

Kills

Sophie Overmyer 12, Macey Laubach 11, Paige Miller 6

 

Blocks

Liz Pederson 4, Miller 2

 

Digs

Brooklyn Broadway 14, Overmyer 10

 

Aces

Overmyer 2, Laubach 2

 

Assists

Emma Strefling 36

 

Buchanan individual statistics

Kills

Faith Carson 7, Katie Schau 6

 

Digs

Josie West 15, Hailey Jonazke 12

 

Assisted blocks

Carson 6

 

Aces

Schau 2

 

Assists

Claire Shelton 2

Varsity record: Buchanan 12-9

 

Division 3 District

At Watervliet

BRANDYWINE 3, HARTFORD 0

Match results

Brandywine d. Hartford 25-12, 25-18, 25-14

 

Individual statistics

Kills

Kristen Alvord 17, Julia Babcock 4, Haley Scott 4, Ellie Knapp 2, Mari Jo Allen 1, Kadence Brumitt 1

 

Blocks

Scott 3, Brumitt 1

 

Aces

Scott 8, Knapp 2, Alvord 1, Brumitt 1

Varsity record: Brandywine 12-4

