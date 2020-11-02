Wounded Minnow Saloon temporarily closed due to COVID-19

DOWAGIAC — A local restaurant is temporarily closing its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wounded Minnow Saloon, 236 S. Front St., Dowagiac announced its closure in a Facebook post Friday night.

According to the Facebook post, an employee tested positive for the virus Friday after working a shift on Monday, Oct. 26.

“When all test results are complete, and our COVID fogging and deep cleaning is complete, our reopening plans will be announced,” Wounded Minnow Saloon representatives said. “Our staff has done a great job keeping customers and employees safe. It’s in everyone’s best interest that we close for now and sort out the infected from the healthy.”

The Wounded Minnow Saloon is the latest business to temporarily close its doors in Cass County, which has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

As of Sunday, Cass County reported 1,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.