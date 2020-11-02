Dowagiac Optimists host annual costume contest, parade

DOWAGIAC — Despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, one local organization found a way to provide children with a Halloween tradition this weekend.

The Dowagiac Optimist Club hosted its annual Halloween costume contest and parade Saturday morning. This year, Optimist members kept the event smaller than usual and adjusted activities to allow for social distancing.

For the event, children and families, dressed up in their best Halloween garb, met at 10 a.m. on the lawn of the James Snow building. Once costume judging was completed, families took part in a brief parade through downtown Dowagiac.

Costume contest winners, as provided by the Dowagiac Optimist Club, include:

9-11 age group:

First place: Emmalynn Taylor, dressed as a butterfly superhero

Second place: Erica Cowley, dressed as a masked princess

Third place: Shaley Schnepp, dressed as a pink school girl

7-8 age group:

First place: Isabell Carmody, dressed as a University of Michigan zombie

5-6 age group:

First place: Olivia Bussler, dressed as a witch

Second place: Emily Mihm, dressed as a witch

3-4 age group:

First place: Janora Lucas, dressed as a queen bee

Second place: Cruz Hyalt, dressed as Bowser

Third place: Lucas Chectty, dressed as a Power Ranger

Third place: Elijah Cowley, dressed as a ninja

0-2 age group: