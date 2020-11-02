Daily Data: Monday, Nov. 2
CROSS COUNTRY
Division 2 Regional
at Portage
Boys team scores
Battle Creek Harper Creek 70, Berrien Springs 85, Vicksburg 91, Lakeshore 97, Jackson Parma Western 100, Coldwater 103, Three Rivers 136, Sturgis 181
Overall winner
Race Bettich, Lakeshore – 16:16
Edwardsburg finishers
- Will Lehman 18:52, 53. Daniel Guarino
Niles finisher
- Aiden Kruger 19:16
Girls team scores
Marshall 28, Battle Creek Harper Creek 82, Vicksburg 90, Sturgis 94, Three Rivers 112, Niles 163, Berrien Springs 166
Overall winner
Legend Szfrnski, Coldwater – 20:07
Niles finishers
- Eva Shepherd 21:28, 29. Kierstyn Thompson 22:14, 47. Cassandra Shortman 23:50, 51. Ansley McIntosh 24:31, 52. Lily Jackson 24:44, 55. Rachael Oltz 25:40, 57. Meg Crites 26:25
Edwardsburg finishers
- Abigail Hess 23:10, 53. Claire Ritchey 24:51
Division 3 Regional
At Portage
Boys team scores
Bronson 55, Parchment 72, Coloma 79, Bloomingdale 81, Bridgman 102, Watervliet 118, Centreville 205, Constantine 208
Overall winner
Garrett Winter, Parchment – 16:41
Buchanan finishers
- Walker Barz 17:33, 18. Ryan Young 18:18
Brandywine finisher
- Micah Colby 21:14
Girls team score
Bloomingdale 82, Coloma 82, Centreville 93, Buchanan 106, Bronson 116, Parchment 117, Lawton 122, Bridgman 141
Overall winner
Mary Dow, Parchment – 19:55
Buchanan finishers
- Eleanor Young 21:04, 21. Sydney Greavs 22:10, 29. Alyvia Baker 23:14, 37. Joy Kaltenbach 23:41, 40. Katie DeVlaminck 23:52, 49. Maddix Roberts 24:48, 58. Morgan Koenigshof 27:03
Brandywine finisher
20. Allison Lauri 22:04
Division 4 Regional
At Portage
Boys team scores
Kalamazoo Christian 25, Lawrence 70, Mendon 84, Battle Creek St. Philip 93, Kalamazoo Hackett 109, Eau Claire 142, Marcellus 151
Overall winner
Isaac Bos, Kalamazoo Christian – 16:49
Cassopolis finishers
- William Westphal 19:47, 30. Aiden Ward 20:38, 34. Jaren Waldschmidt 21:15, 55. Austin Smego 25:55
Girls team scores
Kalamazoo Christian 23, Battle Creek St. Philip 53, Colon 89, Lawrence 113, Marcellus 117, Kalamazoo Hackett 126
Overall winner
Ari Pontoni, St. Philip – 20:21
Cassopolis finishers
- Lauren Anderson 21:33, 26. Alexis Millirans 23:57
FOOTBALL
MENDON 28, CASSOPOLIS 6
At Mendon
Cassopolis 0 6 0 0 – 6
Mendon 6 8 6 8 – 28
M – Jaquan Hodges 1 run (conversion fails)
M – Hodges 9 run (Hodges run)
CA – Ahsan Hart 4 run (conversion fails)
M – Hodges 5 run (conversion fails)
M – Jackson Crotser 2 run (Connor Oatley run)
Varsity records: Cassopolis 2-5, Mendon 6-1
