November 1, 2020

Nick Bradley scored on a 90-yard touchdown run against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in 2017. (Leader photo/KELLY SWEENEY)

Second Half: Nick & Nick Go 90, 27 Years Apart

By Submitted

Published 10:02 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

EAST LANSING — The longest rushing play in the MHSAA Football Finals is the only mark that has two players tied for the top spot.

Nick Williams of Farmington Hills Harrison originally set the standard in 1994, in the Class A Final against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, a game won by the Hawks, 17-13.

It took 27 years for the equalizer, when Edwardsburg’s Nick Bradley ripped off a 90-yard scoring run in the Division 4 finale against Grand Rapids Catholic Central, a game in which the Eddies fell to the Cougars, 42-31.

Williams, at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds, blasted from his fullback’s spot through a hole and went untouched to start the second quarter for the Hawks against Forest Hills Central. Roy Granger followed-up with an 80-yard scoring run in the third quarter to stake coach John Herrington’s team to a 14-0 lead.

“It was the big play.” Williams told the Detroit Free Press after the game. “We’ve got a lot of guys on this team who can make the big play, and everybody wants to make the big play. If you’ve got guys who can make the big play, and they want to make the big play, then they will make the big play.”

Bradley’s 90-yarder was one of two championship game records set in 2017 — the only time that has happened. Caden Coggins had a 99-yard kickoff return for a score in the same game. Bradley’s TD cut the Cougars’ lead to 35-31 with just over eight minutes left to play.

It was a wild game in the respect that Edwardsburg had five scoring plays in excess of 50 yards, but in the end, it was Nolan Fugate, rushing for four touchdowns, who gave CC the victory. Fugate caught a pass for a record-tying fifth touchdown in the game and had 306 yards rushing — one yard short of a Finals game record.

 

(John Johnson is the MHSAA director of broadcast properties.)

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Edgewater Bank, UFCU announce acquisition

Dowagiac

ACTION Ministries partners with SpartanNash for retail scan campaign

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School closes for three days due to COVID-19

Cassopolis

Resolution to ask Cassopolis Board of Education member to resign fails

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary donates to Rotary Villa Apartments’ trunk or treat efforts

Cass County

Accessory to 2019 Cass County Courts bomb threat sentenced to prison

Buchanan

Local DAR chapter donates to second-grade classroom

Buchanan

Buchanan event inviting community to partake in traditional practice of peace, hope

Cass County

Cass County law enforcement agencies host Halloween with a Cop event

News

Niles City Clerk offers voting advice

Dowagiac

Dowagiac residents finding creative ways to have fun, safe Halloween

Dowagiac

Dowagiac restaurant manager fired following criminal sexual conduct arrest

Berrien County

MDHHS extends emergency orders

Cassopolis

Cassopolis opens new municipal complex

Edwardsburg

Duo Form donates face shields to Edwardsburg Fire Department

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Community celebrates Edwardsburg firefighter with parade

Berrien County

Berrien County health professionals warn residents to remain vigilant

News

South Bend Police Department seeking information regarding missing Niles man

Cass County

DASAS welcomes new executive director

Business

Cass County businesses struggle amid increase in COVID-19 cases

News

MDHHS adds testing requirements for homes for the aged, large adult foster care facilities

Berrien County

Two injured at Old U.S. 31 and Ullery

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac restaurateur arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges