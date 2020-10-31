Linda Domberg, of Cassopolis
Linda Domberg, 72, of Cassopolis, died Friday Oct. 23, 2020, in her residence.
She was born Dec. 22, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Jerry and Cecelia Manning.
Linda is survived by her long-time companion, Michael Maloney; two sons, Dan (Julie) Domberg and Doug Domberg; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will observe a private remembrance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online and read complete obituary: wagnercares.com.
You Might Like
Samuel Darle Miller, of Hollywood, Florida
Dec. 27, 1932 — Sept. 22, 2020 Samuel Darle Miller died in Hollywood, Florida, on Sept. 22, 2020. He was... read more