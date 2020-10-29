Playoff tickets only available through GoFan

NILES — While the amount of tickets and who can purchase them varies at each site, 2020 Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoff games can only be purchased online at GoFan.

Comstock at Brandywine

At Brandywine, the athletic department has announced that the regular-season policy of parents and family members being admitted to games will continue for Friday night’s opening-round playoff game against Comstock. No general admission tickets will be sold.

Brandywine will again live stream the game for those who are unable to attend the game. The link can be found at Brandywinebobcats.org under athletics.

Each player’s family will receive a special code that must be entered when purchasing tickets online. Family members must present the purchase information on their phone for entry at the gate.

Tickets are $7.30 each ($6, plus $1 convenience fee, plus 5% transaction fee).

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

South Haven at Dowagiac

Dowagiac gave first preference for tickets to the parents of the players. General admission tickets for the game went on sale at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A total of 450 tickets are available for Friday night’s opening round playoff game, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

Dowagiac broadcasts its football games via the district’s YouTube channel. The Dowagiac Chieftain Network broadcasts the games on the internet, as well as simulcasts on the YouTube channel.

Tickets are $7.30 each ($6, plus $1 convenience fee, plus 5% transaction fee). They may be purchased at

Niles at Lakeshore

Tickets are available online at GoFan.com. A total of 1,000 tickets are available for Friday night’s game between the Lancers and the Vikings. There is a limit four tickets per transaction.

Tickets may be purchased at the following link: gofan.co/app/events/128009.

Tickets are $7.30 each ($6, plus $1 convenience fee, plus 5% transaction fee).

Cassopolis at Mendon

Like Dowagiac, Cassopolis allowed family members first. Remaining tickets for purchase by the general public went on sale at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.