October 29, 2020

Brandywine coach Mike Nate (middle) and the Bobcats will host Comstock in the opening round of the 2020 playoffs (Leader photo/File)

Playoff tickets only available through GoFan

By Staff Report

Published 10:55 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

NILES — While the amount of tickets and who can purchase them varies at each site, 2020 Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoff games can only be purchased online at GoFan.

 

Comstock at Brandywine

At Brandywine, the athletic department has announced that the regular-season policy of parents and family members being admitted to games will continue for Friday night’s opening-round playoff game against Comstock. No general admission tickets will be sold.

Brandywine will again live stream the game for those who are unable to attend the game. The link can be found at Brandywinebobcats.org under athletics.

Each player’s family will receive a special code that must be entered when purchasing tickets online. Family members must present the purchase information on their phone for entry at the gate.

Tickets are $7.30 each ($6, plus $1 convenience fee, plus 5% transaction fee).

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

 

South Haven at Dowagiac

Dowagiac gave first preference for tickets to the parents of the players. General admission tickets for the game went on sale at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A total of 450 tickets are available for Friday night’s opening round playoff game, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

Dowagiac broadcasts its football games via the district’s YouTube channel. The Dowagiac Chieftain Network broadcasts the games on the internet, as well as simulcasts on the YouTube channel.

Tickets are $7.30 each ($6, plus $1 convenience fee, plus 5% transaction fee). They may be purchased at

 

Niles at Lakeshore

Tickets are available online at GoFan.com. A total of 1,000 tickets are available for Friday night’s game between the Lancers and the Vikings. There is a limit four tickets per transaction.

Tickets may be purchased at the following link: gofan.co/app/events/128009.

Tickets are $7.30 each ($6, plus $1 convenience fee, plus 5% transaction fee).

 

Cassopolis at Mendon

Like Dowagiac, Cassopolis allowed family members first. Remaining tickets for purchase by the general public went on sale at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Edwardsburg

Duo Form donates face shields to Edwardsburg Fire Department

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Community celebrates Edwardsburg firefighter with parade

Berrien County

Berrien County health professionals warn residents to remain vigilant

News

South Bend Police Department seeking information regarding missing Niles man

Cass County

DASAS welcomes new executive director

Business

Cass County businesses struggle amid increase in COVID-19 cases

News

MDHHS adds testing requirements for homes for the aged, large adult foster care facilities

Berrien County

Two injured at Old U.S. 31 and Ullery

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac restaurateur arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

Buchanan

Bike Buchanan pedals last ride of season

Buchanan

Caring Circle Services relocating to Niles

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees devotes day to long-range planning

Cass County

Cass County COA celebrates veterans with online photo, story project

Berrien County

Salvation Army seeks volunteers for annual campaign

Buchanan

Buchanan Field of Dreams Dog Park gets 10 new trees

News

Niles gives marijuana consumption centers the green light

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 164,274 cases, 7,239 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners say goodbye to leaders, prepare for future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac receives USDA grant

Local Government

City council gives approval of funding for homeless aid, city administrator raise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council encourages safe trick-or-treating

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department wins second straight Battle of The Badges blood drive

Berrien County

SMCAS seeks third wheelchair transport van