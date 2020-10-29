October 29, 2020

PHOTO STORY: Community celebrates Edwardsburg firefighter with parade

By Submitted

Published 1:28 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

EDWARDSBURG — Last Sunday, the Edwardsburg Community hosted a drive-by parade to celebrate the 90th birthday of Dick Boepple. Over the years, Boepple, a life-long Edwardsburg resident, has served as a firefighter, volunteer fire chief, American Legion officer, cemetery sexton and museum handyman, in addition to serving on several village boards.

Boepple’s daughter, Jill, said she wanted to thank the Edwardsburg Fire Department, as well as friends and family who attended for making the parade possible.

“[Boepple] has really been a leader in the community, and he has contributed a lot,” she said. “I’m thrilled and thankful for everyone who came.” (Submitted photos)

