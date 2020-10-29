October 29, 2020

DASAS welcomes new executive director

Published 11:00 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

THREE RIVERS — Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services recently announced new leadership as of Oct. 1.

Krista DeBoer, who had served as sexual assault therapist at DASAS, took on her new role as executive director of the organization, which provides services to survivors of sexual and domestic abuse in Cass, Van Buren and St. Joseph counties.

Originally from Oak Park, Illinois, DeBoer moved to Michigan in 2007 after graduating from Columbia College in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, with a bachelor’s degree in caregiving and counseling. After volunteering in West Africa, she returned to the U.S. and began her master’s of social work degree at Western Michigan University-Southwest.

DeBoer’s first internship was at DASAS, which was how she first became acquainted with Cass and St. Joseph counties. From there, she served an internship with Bridges of Courage Counseling, working with children who had experienced abuse or neglect. Upon graduation, she began working at Cass County Community Mental Health, working as a home-based clinician with children and families. DeBoer said she turned her passion to help into a DASAS board membership in October 2018, resigning in February 2019 when DASAS hired her for its sexual assault therapist position.

“It’s always exciting to see leadership from within,” said Board of Directors President Bill Furr. “We have tremendous talent within our organization we’re blessed to pull from when it’s time to grow. Our board is happy to have Krista step into this new role with her experience, her knowledge and her passion for serving our community and our employees.”

