October 28, 2020

Caring Circle Services relocating to Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020

NILES – The Caring Circle office, previously located in Buchanan, has relocated their services to 60 N. Saint Joseph Ave. in Niles. The organization is now co-located with Lakeland Homecare and across the street from Lakeland Hospital Niles. All services previously provided at the Buchanan office will remain available.

The phone number also remains unchanged and community members can contact the Niles team by calling (269) 695-1009.

Caring Circle represents a range of programs offered for quality of life care including Transitions, HouseCalls, palliative care, Hospice at Home, the Merlin and Carolyn Hanson Hospice Center, bereavement care,and Lory’s Place. These programs provide services to people adjusting to living with a serious illness, as well as to people facing death, anticipating the death of a loved one, or healing their grief after the death of a loved one.

“Caring Circle and Lakeland Homecare work closely together to provide ongoing quality of life and support services which are vital for families with aging loved ones,” said Melinda Gruber, vice president of continuing care services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “This move will allow us to continue to provide a quality continuum of care to our patients in a more centralized location.”

Caring Circle also has office locations in St. Joseph and South Haven. For more information, visit caring-circle.org.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports additional COVID-19 death

Dowagiac

Dowagiac restaurateur arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges

Buchanan

Bike Buchanan pedals last ride of season

Buchanan

Caring Circle Services relocating to Niles

Dowagiac

SMC Board of Trustees devotes day to long-range planning

Cass County

Cass County COA celebrates veterans with online photo, story project

Berrien County

Salvation Army seeks volunteers for annual campaign

Buchanan

Buchanan Field of Dreams Dog Park gets 10 new trees

News

Niles gives marijuana consumption centers the green light

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 164,274 cases, 7,239 deaths

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners say goodbye to leaders, prepare for future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac receives USDA grant

Local Government

City council gives approval of funding for homeless aid, city administrator raise

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council encourages safe trick-or-treating

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Fire Department wins second straight Battle of The Badges blood drive

Berrien County

SMCAS seeks third wheelchair transport van

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle/Union High School report positive COVID-19 cases

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 161,907 cases, 7,211 deaths

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD superintendent announces retirement

Edwardsburg

DAR marks grave

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates ‘Nicest Place in America’ honor Saturday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union gives back

News

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating requirements for residential care facilities to allow for indoor visitation

Breaking News

Saturday morning shooting causes property damage in downtown Niles