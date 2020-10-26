DAR marks grave

EDWARDSBURG — The Captain Samuel Felt Chapter hosted their regular meeting, Oct. 12. The members met at the Edwardsburg Historical Museum for a private tour. Following the tour, the members adjourned to the Edwardsburg cemetery.

There, they placed and dedicated the DAR grave marker for their long-time member, Marjorie Federowski.

The next meeting of the chapter will be Nov. 9 at the Wakelee United Methodist Church on Dutch Settlement Road. It will start at noon with a luncheon. Bill Rauch, veteran, will be the program speaker.

For further information, contact Paula Johnson, regent, at (269) 646-9164.