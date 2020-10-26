ANNIVERSARY: Fifty years of optimism

NILES — Ted Majerek (speaker) is pictured at an annual Noon Optimists of Niles Youth Appreciation Banquet. Other speakers at the head of the table were Richard Warren, Gloria Cooper, Rev. Willis Weaver and George Snyder. During the year, Optimists recognize a Student of the Week who shows extra efforts in helping others. In celebration of the Niles Noon Optimist Club’s 50th anniversary, Leader Publications is sharing a photo from the group’s past each week.