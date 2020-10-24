Theadore ‘Ted’ Wegner, of Dowagiac

May 12, 1946 — Oct. 7, 2020

Theadore “Ted” Ernest Wegner, 74, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, outside his home in Dowagiac.

Ted was born May 12, 1946, in Dowagiac to Ernest Theadore (Ines) Wegner and Dulcie Chapman.

Ted is survived by his siblings, Helen Wegner, Ruth (Greg) Runnels, Roger (Susan) Wegner and Rose Shemiot; his niece, Sheila (Karl) Koebel; and nephews, Roger (Abbi) Wegner, Kelly (Debbie) Wegner, Larry Eddington and John Shemiot.

He is preceded in death by parents; and nephew, David “BOSS” Wegner.