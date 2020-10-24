October 24, 2020

Tannette Turpin, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 8:27 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

April 8, 1949 — Oct. 19, 2020

Tannette Turpin, 71, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Monday morning, Oct. 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her life began April 8, 1949, in Gary, Indiana, to the union of Floyd Sr. and Jean “Jeano” Foston. 

Tannette accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior as a child and then rededicated her life to him in her adult years. Her favorite Scripture was Psalm 23 and her favorite song was “Precious Lord.” She was a kind soul who loved everyone and did not have a problem telling someone if she didn’t. She loved going to sporting events especially to watch her grandchildren play and watching her brother coach. Tannette enjoyed traveling and going to the casino and bingo. She would give the shirt off her back and help anyone in need. Tannette had many names, “Momma T,” “Nettie,” “Gramma Tannette,” “Auntie,” “Tanny Gal,” “Slaw” and “Dude.” Her brother and sister had a very close, loving relationship with her and were able to share anything with her. Tannette and her siblings honored their mother’s request that they would never let anything come between them, but would always love each other and stay close. She has encouraged her children to do the same. She was loved by all. 

Tannette will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing and to continue her legacy her 11 children, Darris Foston, Monnette (Tyrone Pompey) Neal, Elmorece Neal, Tammy Turpin, Tanya Turpin, Yvette (Derrick) Bramley, Carmen Turpin, Calvin (Sharrin) Turpin, Jeano (Kyle Solloway) Turpin, Vernell Wilson, Brandy Wilson; 31 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren with two one the way; two sisters, Doris Irby, Alice Washington; one brother, Floyd (Jacqueline) Foston Jr.; several nieces and nephews; step-mother, Michele Foston; and her close friends, Jane Smith and Nora Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Norman V. Wilson Sr.; one grandson, Jamal Turpin; and one brother, Julian “JuJu” Foston.

Family and friends will gather from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with visitation beginning one hour before on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Tannette will be laid to rest in Reames and Norton Cemetery in Cassopolis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

