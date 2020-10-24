Rosemary G. Knapp, of Dowagiac

Oct. 25, 1949 — Oct. 19, 2020

Rosemary G. Knapp, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away Sunday, Oct. 19, 2020, at her home.

Rosemary was born Oct. 25, 1949, to Stanley and Luciante (Dufrense) Krysinski, in Dowagiac. She graduated from Dowagiac High School, the class of 1968.

On Oct. 25, 2013, she married the love of her life, Gary Knapp. Before her illness, Rosemary enjoyed knitting and crochet. She had a love for animals, especially her cat, Gary. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Angie Jackson and Stephanie (Ronnie) Beebe; grandchildren, Justin (Nychoole) White, Austyn (Sommer) Jackson and Ronni Beebe; great-grandson, Mason Jackson; and sister, Florence Hart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Knapp; and grandsons, Jordon White and Wyatt White.