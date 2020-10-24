October 24, 2020

Paul Marazita

By Submitted

Published 8:21 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Oct. 23, 1920 — Aug. 30, 1995

Paul Marazita passed away on Aug. 30, 1995. He was the second of 11 children born to Italian immigrants, Francesco and Giuseppina Marazita.

He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was a WWII veteran, Niles police officer, coach and best known as the maker of delicious homemade Italian candies and ice cream.

He and his loving wife, Kathleen, were the proud owners of the Marz Sweet Shop, in Buchanan, for more than 50 years.

We know you are celebrating your Heavenly Birthday with mom while sharing a green river and rooting for the Yankees and Notre Dame.

Your family misses and thinks of you, and you will always be forever in our hearts.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Municipal Airport hangar project progresses

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD participates in teletherapy case study

Berrien County

Halloween activities coming to southwest Michigan

Buchanan

Districts grapple with school bus driver shortage

Cass County

Dowagiac man headed to prison on three counts of domestic violence

Cass County

Cass County’s 43rd Circuit Court awarded grant

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township seeks input on parks plan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary hosts Army National Guard

Berrien County

Brandywine Middle/High School to go remote Oct. 23 to 30

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 152,862 cases, 7,129 deaths

Cass County

Cass District Library to host annual book sale

Cass County

Missing dog found shot, family grieving after five day search

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union donates to annual Tree of Love campaign

Berrien County

Spectrum Health reinforces commitment to equity

News

Candidates for 78th district seat participate in community forum

Berrien County

Berrien County Trial Court receives continued funding

Business

Niles businesses collaborate to sweeten their offerings

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report one new COVID-19 death each

Cass County

Overdose fatality linked to ‘purple heroin’ in Van Buren County

Buchanan

Three new projects on the horizon for Buchanan

Business

New yoga studio opens in downtown Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac clerk shares answers to voter FAQs

Buchanan

Expansion underway at Niles-Buchanan YMCA location

Berrien County

Third annual writers conference goes virtual Saturday