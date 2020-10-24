Oct. 23, 1920 — Aug. 30, 1995

Paul Marazita passed away on Aug. 30, 1995. He was the second of 11 children born to Italian immigrants, Francesco and Giuseppina Marazita.

He was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He was a WWII veteran, Niles police officer, coach and best known as the maker of delicious homemade Italian candies and ice cream.

He and his loving wife, Kathleen, were the proud owners of the Marz Sweet Shop, in Buchanan, for more than 50 years.

We know you are celebrating your Heavenly Birthday with mom while sharing a green river and rooting for the Yankees and Notre Dame.

Your family misses and thinks of you, and you will always be forever in our hearts.