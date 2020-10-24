Patsy L. Marlin, of Niles

Nov. 7, 1940 — Oct. 17, 2020

Patsy L. Marlin, 79, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, following a brief illness.

She was born in Niles, on Nov. 7, 1940, to the late Erv and Honorene (Holmes) Hojara. She graduated from Niles High School.

Patsy enjoyed spending as much time as possible outside in her yard, tending to her flowers or just sitting and listening to the sounds of nature all around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Patsy is survived by her daughters, Denise Weddle, of Niles, Jaymie Marlin, of Niles, April (Bruce) Ehardt, of South Bend; three grandchildren, Ashley Frazier, Darryl Frazier, Ethan Ehardt; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Terry (Carol) Hojara, of Niles; two nieces, Dawn Ehas and Kristie Hojara; along with her beloved cats, Mickey and Minnie.

In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Hanson Hospice Center.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.