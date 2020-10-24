October 24, 2020

Mary A. Tegeler, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:25 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

March 25, 1944 — Oct. 20, 2020

Mary A. Tegeler, 76, of Dowagiac, formerly of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, passed away at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Clark Chapel & Cremation Services, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington D.C. 20090-1891, or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Mary was born on March 25, 1944, to Kenneth and Marguerite (Strating), in Morrison, Illinois. She was raised in Albany and Erie, Illinois, area on her family’s farm. She graduated from Erie High School in Erie, Illinois, then continued her education at Northern Illinois University where she earned a master’s in education. Mary worked as a physical education teacher Algonquin Middle School for more than 30 years before her retirement at age 55. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, dominos and boat rides on her lake. Mary enjoyed her winters in Naples, Florida, at Cedar Hammock Country Club and her summers in Dowagiac, on Magician Lake. She loved the views from her lake house, especially in the fall.

Mary fought MS for more than 40 years and struggled through many challenging times. She was a fighter but her final battle was Pancreatic Cancer. Her body could not fight any longer.

Mary is survived by her siblings, Wilma Tegeler, of Morrison, Illinois, Verna (Arden) Anderson, of Chadwick, Illinois, Kenneth E. (Gayle) Tegeler, of Fenton, Illinois, Roger (Debbie) Tegeler, of Morrison, Illinois, Karen (Bob) Sweikar, of Savoy, Illinois, and Debra (Al) Michalik, of Buckeye, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary’s family would like to thank her friends at Cedar Hammock Country Club in Naples, Florida, and neighbors around Magician Lake in Dowagiac, for watching over her. Mary thought of them as her family also.

