October 25, 2020

Dowagiac’s Cole Parker ran a time of 16:12 to win the Division 2 Pre-Regional title at Sturgis Saturday. (Leader file photo)

Dowagiac’s Parker wins Division 2 Pre-Regional title

By Staff Report

Published 9:26 pm Saturday, October 24, 2020

STURGIS — For the third straight year, Dowagiac had the first runner across the finish line at the Division 2 cross country meet.

In 2018 and 2019, it was Shawn Little winning the Division 2 regional championship. On Saturday, Cole Parker ran a 16:12 to win the Division 2 Pre-Regional hosted by Sturgis on Saturday.

Parker advances to the regional next Saturday hosted by Portage Central. He will not be the only Chieftain competing next week as Erin Beck finished 24th with a time of 22:41 and Laura Schaller finished 32nd with a time of 23:28 to advance.

Edwardsburg advanced two runners to the boys regional as Will Leman finished 21st with a time of 18:56 and Daniel Guarino finished 26 with a time of 19:21 to take the first step toward qualifying for the state finals.

Niles’ Aiden Kruger advanced with a 22nd finish and a time of 18:39.

Berrien Springs captured the team title with 45 points, while Three Rivers was second with 49 and Coldwater third with 50.

Edwardsburg and Niles finished sixth and seventh with 151 and 168 points respectively.

The Niles girls team advanced by finishing fourth overall. That team consisted of Kierstyn Thompson, who finished fifth with a time of 21:36; Cassandra Shortman, who finished 13th with a time of 22:28; Eva Shepherd, who finished 14th with a time of 22:32; Ansley McIntosh, who finished 28th with a time of 24:07; Lilly Jackson, who finished 30th with a time of 24:25; Rachael Oltz, who finished 33rd with a time of 24:45; and Meg Crites, who finished 40th with a time of 26:27.
Edwardsburg advanced three runners to the girls regional as Macy Andress finished ninth with a time of 22:03, Abigail Hess finished 20th with a time of 23:11 and Claire Ritchey finished 25th with a time of 23:35.

Host Sturgis won the girls title with 37 points. Three Rivers was second with 71, Berrien Springs third with 73 and Niles fourth with 86. Edwardsburg just missed qualifying as a team by finishing fifth with 116 points.

