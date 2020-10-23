Halloween activities coming to southwest Michigan

By CHRISTINA CLARK

& MAXWELL HARDEN

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — While many residents expressed concern about trick-or-treat times still being hosted on Oct. 31. Halloween festivities will still be celebrated around the region.

Listed below are just a few of the Halloween events open to children and families for the holiday.

Niles Township Trick-or-Treating

6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

City of Niles Trick-or-Treating

6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Friends of McCoy’s Creek

Trail Trek-or-Treat

McCoy’s Creek Trail, Buchanan

12:30 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Jerry Flenar, of Friends of McCoy’s Creek Trail in Buchanan, said there will be about 20 characters on the trail handing out candy for children at its event. In its 13th year, the event has become a staple for some in the Buchanan community.

After a little hesitancy about hosting their annual Trek or Treat event, due to COVID-19, Flenar said the organization decided, as students had returned to school, the event could continue with precautions in place.

“It’s an outdoor event. We have the trail marked off every 8 feet for social distancing,” Flenar said.

Attendees of the Trek or Treat can park in the Clark Lab’s parking lot behind the McDonald’s on Front Street on the day of the event, according to Flenar.

The event will run from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Masks will be required for participants and volunteers. The Friends of McCoy’s Creek is taking monetary donations for candy. Flenar said the organization has received at least $1,800 in donations to supply candy.

Tattoo the World presents

“Nightmare on Sycamore Street” Trunk-a-Treat

Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles

6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

On Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tiara Williams’ nonprofit, Tattoo the World, is hosting a “Nightmare on Sycamore Street Halloween Trunk-a-Treat” event.

According to Williams, there will be cars with decorated trunks handing out candy for all who show up. There will be activities and food provided. She also will be giving out coats, hats, gloves and “blessing bags” to low-income and homeless residents in the area.

For Williams, the event is about more than just Halloween.

“I founded Tattoo the World after the killing of my brother, Brandon Williams,” she said.

Williams was killed in a mass shooting in South Bend on June 23, 2019, at Kelly’s Pub. Her brother’s nickname was “Tattoo.”

“He was very creative and artistic,” Williams said. “I’m trying to incorporate everything that had to do with my brother and being born on Sycamore street. We were born right there. This holiday was his favorite, so I’m trying to keep it going.”

Donations and questions may be directed to the nonprofit’s Facebook page titled Tattoo the World Kidz.

#LilyStrong Benefit

Benson’s Place, 3930 Curran Road, Buchanan

3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

Also in Buchanan, a benefit will be hosted for Lily, daughter of Jason and Magen Mullen, who is currently fighting cancer.

Lily is a young girl currently fighting a childhood kidney tumor called a Wilms tumor. The benefit will raise money for her family’s expenses as she receives medical treatment.

The #LilyStrong Benefit will be hosted at Benson’s Place, 3930 Curran Road, in Buchanan. The festivities begin at 3 to 5 p.m. with both a cornhole tournament and children activities. There will be a taco bar provided for a donation of $20 from 5 to 7 p.m., and an auction hosted from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Halloween is Lily’s favorite holiday,” said organizer Abby Smith. “There will be painting and decorating pumpkins. We will have balloon artist come out to do different balloon figures.”

Smith hopes the event will both raise money for Lily and her family, and help them celebrate Halloween and raise cancer awareness.

The Mullens have to travel back and forth to Kalamazoo for Lily’s treatments.

“The money raised will go for gas, car repairs, whatever they need,” Smith said, in addition to Lily’s medical care.

Smith said they are hoping Lily is feeling up to being at her benefit, which will be socially distanced.

Donations or questions can be directed to Smith through the “Lily Mullen’s Childhood Cancer Journey “GoFundMe page.

The Haunted Drive-Thru

Edwardsburg Fire Auxiliary

at 69910 M-62, Edwardsburg

7 to 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 through Oct. 24

For three nights, visitors can get a scare while remaining socially distance as they drive-thru a frightful set up with volunteer actors and sets for scenes. Each car load will cost $10. Tickets may be purchased through the Facebook event, “The Haunted Drive-Thru” hosted in Edwardsburg.

Haunted Trail Trunk or Treat

The New Rainbow Farms, 59934 Pemberton Road, Vandalia

4 to 9 p.m. Saturday Oct. 24

Activities will include haunted trails, hay rides, trick or treating and more. There will be free parking and hand sanitizer stations on-site.

Mount Calvary

Halloween Drive-Thru

Mount Calvary Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles

3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Forest Glen’s Trunk or Treat

Forest Glen Assisted Living, 29601 Amerihost Dr., Dowagiac

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27

Canine Costume Contest

River Saint Joe Brewery, 15475 Walton Road, Buchanan

5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Parade begins at 6:15 p.m. A $5 entry fee, to be donated to Homeward Bound, a Mishawaka animal shelter. Categories for a costume contest will include Best Dog Costume and Best Dog/Owner Combo. There will be prizes for first, second and third place winners.

Cass District

Library’s Spooktacular

319 M-62, Cassopolis

6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

This event will feature trick or treating and a movie showing. Masks are required, and interested parties are asked to confirm attendance on the CDL Facebook page.

Ramona Roller Rink’s

Halloween Celebration

Ramona Roller Rink, 93103 County Road 690, Dowagiac

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

This event will feature roller skating, costume contest and Halloween candy. Masks are encouraged.

HalloWERQ and Zumba Party

Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles

10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 31

This event is a free Saturday morning workout in the YMCA’s parking lot, with costumes welcome. All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

Dockside Dan’s

Masked Up Halloween Party

Dockside Dan’s, 94376 County Road 690, Dowagiac

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

This event will feature a costume party, food, drink and live entertainment.