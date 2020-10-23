GALLERY: Football wraps up regular season

NILES — The Michigan High School regular season is over for many teams following Friday night’s games.

At Niles, Dowagiac and the host Vikings renewed their rivalry after 13 years with the 103rd installment of the Black & Blue Rivalry. The Chieftains blanked the Vikings 20-0 behind a pair of touchdowns by sophomore Malakai Haines.

The Chieftains are 3-3, while the Vikings fall to 2-4.

Across town, Buchanan was putting the finishing touches on a 6-0 regular season with a 20-6 win over host Brandywine at Selge Field. The Bobcats fall to 3-3 heading into next week’s state playoffs.