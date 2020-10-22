Krush Volleyball Club hosting tryouts

NILES — Krush Volleyball Club is holding tryouts for the 2021 season Sunday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 8 at Krush Courts in Niles.

Tryouts for the 12 and under teams are from 9 to 11 a.m.; tryouts for 13U and 14U are from 11 a.m. until 1 pm; tryouts for 15U and 16U are from 1 to 3 p.m.; and tryouts for 17U-18U are 3 to 5 p.m.

Krush Volleyball Club is a registered member of USA Volleyball and the AAU. There is a $30 tryout fee. For more information, there is an informational meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

For directions to Krush Courts, check the website at krushvbc.com or email dennis.cooper@krushvbc.com.