October 23, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 152,862 cases, 7,129 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 cases are still rising in southwest Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, Berrien County reported 2,254 COVID-19 cases and 80 related deaths. Nearby Cass County reported 819 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 900 cases and 16 deaths.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 30 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 12 cases among staff.

Berrien County has reported 1,900 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 469 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 639 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 152,862 COVID-19 cases and 7,129 related deaths.

