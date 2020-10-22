October 23, 2020

Cassopolis’ Lauren Anderson (right) finished second at the Division 4 Pre-Regional hosted by Decatur on Wednesday. (Leader file photo)

Cassopolis advances boys team, Anderson to Division 4 regional

By Scott Novak

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

DECATUR — The Cassopolis boys cross country team finished second at the Division 4 Pre-Regional meet hosted by Decatur on Wednesday.

The Rangers advance as a team to the regional being hosted by Portage Central on Oct. 30. Cassopolis also advanced Lauren Anderson and Alexis Millirans to the girls regional after they finished second and sixth, respectively.

Lawrence edged Cassopolis 31-37 to win the boys pre-regional title. Eau Claire was third with 75 points, and Marcellus fourth with 84.

Robert Ward led the Rangers with a third-place overall finish and a time of 18:38. Cole Millirans was fifth (18:56), William Westphal seventh (19:19) and Aiden Ward 10th (19:57).

“Getting to the meet, it turned into a great running weather,” said Cassopolis coach Ty Sheteron. “Everyone was focused on why needed to be done. They all set goals. They picked someone to beat and stuck to it. Everyone hit their times on the first mile mark. Some were ahead of their set times. The course had a long finish, and Cass fought hard for just one more place or a new PR or season record.”

Anderson ran a time of 21:22 to grab the runner-up spot in the girl’s race. Alexis Millirans posted a time of 24:19.

 

Division 4 Pre-Regional

At Decatur

Boys team scores

Lawrence 31, Cassopolis 37, Eau Claire 75, Marcellus 84

 

Overall winner

Isaiah Beiter, Lawrence 17:34

 

Cassopolis finishers

  1. Robert Ward 18:38, 5. Cole Millirans 18:56,7. William Westphal 19:19, 10. Aiden Ward 19:57, 12. Ben Gillesby 20:36, 16. Logan Pflug 22:38, 18. Austin Smego 24:35

 

Marcellus finishers

  1. Cordell Jones-McNally 19:57, 14. Tatum Alwine 22:01, 15. Jaxton Vantilburg 22:03, 21. Joshua Jackson 25:26, Parker Enright 35:03

Girls team scores

Marcellus 25, Lawrence 30

 

Overall winner

Ericka Lopez, Eau Claire 21:03

 

Cassopolis finishers

  1. Lauren Anderson 21:22, 6. Alexis Millirans 24:19

 

Marcellus finishers

  1. Addie Curtis 22:31, 7. Claire Flory 25:31, 8. Ellie Pachay 25:32, 13. Mackenzie Schuur 27:36, 14. Caylee Bishop 27:42, 16. Emily Bunch 29:49

 

