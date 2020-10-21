October 21, 2020

PUCKETT: Who is on the Lord’s side?

By Dan Puckett

Published 10:26 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The question is not whose side is God on. God, Almighty God is the creator and sovereign Lord of the universe. He does not take sides. The questions are, “What is God doing” and “Are we aligning ourselves with Him?”

God is always working. He has a plan. He has a will. First and foremost, God wills that all mankind would come to Him through Jesus Christ, God’s son. The way has been made, the invitation is open, and the choice is ours.

Beyond the redemption of mankind, God rules the earth and its affairs. Romans, chapter 13, verse 1, declares that all “authorities that exist are appointed by God.” There is no ruler or leader that was not put where they are apart from Almighty God.

God is also active in the activity of nations.

Benjamin Franklin said, “If a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without God’s notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without His aid?” As much as God notes the falling of the sparrow, Jesus said, in Matthew, chapter 10, verse 30, that even all the hairs of our head are numbered.

In light of God’s rule and His way, what are we to do?

The first thing is to acknowledge God. The second thing is to ask Him for wisdom. Wisdom is a gift from God and is freely given to all those who ask for it (James 1:5). Wisdom is the ability to see life from God’s perspective.

The third thing is to read the Bible. The Bible reveals God. The Bible is a divine book in that it is God’s word. God is a spirit, a divine being. He speaks through His Spirit to our spirit. The scope of God’s speaking to us is the Bible, and the Bible is the avenue of God imparting His will and ways to us. Reading the Bible is a divine activity in that we humans are in touch with Almighty God.

The next thing is to determine your values. What is important to you? As you determine your values, see if they align with God’s word. If they do not, consider changing your thinking to join God.

There is a promise from God that covers all of this in the book of Jeremiah, chapter 29, verse 13. God says, “You will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.”

So, cry out to God! He will lead you step by step.

Here is the really good thing. You can get some help from another person, but God will link up to you personally. You will find that He is all you need.

The chaos and confusion of these days do not have to rule your heart. The peace of God from the Prince of Peace, Christ Jesus, can rule your heart.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report one new COVID-19 death each

Cass County

Overdose fatality linked to ‘purple heroin’ in Van Buren County

Buchanan

Three new projects on the horizon for Buchanan

Business

New yoga studio opens in downtown Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac clerk shares answers to voter FAQs

Buchanan

Expansion underway at Niles-Buchanan YMCA location

Berrien County

Third annual writers conference goes virtual Saturday

News

Fire contained at former National Standard building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Patrick Hamilton Elementary School closes for three days due to COVID-19

Dowagiac

Don, Joan Lyons donate $28,000 to Dowagiac Union Schools

Buchanan

Registration open for YMCA’s 39th annual Thanksgiving Day Run

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools receive positive audit

News

Niles Township passes sewage increase

Business

Four Flags Antique Mall acquires new owners

Dowagiac

14th annual Sandhill Crane All Trail Race draws record numbers

Cass County

Woman in stable condition following Sunday shooting

Cass County

Suspect pleads guilty in Dowagiac murder case

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD Parents as Teachers program receives national recognition

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Brewing Company hosts Dewey Lake Monster conference

Giving

Chili cook-off benefited displaced veterans through chow, competition and charity

Cass County

Cass County seeks volunteers for boards, committees

Berrien County

Operation Safe Stop runs this week