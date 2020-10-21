October 21, 2020

Michael Williams, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 9:25 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Michael Williams, 67, of Niles, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, with his family by his side.

Mike was born on Feb. 15, 1953, to the late Christopher and Leota (Hart) Williams. After graduating from high school, Mike went on to become a master plumber and owned his own plumbing contractor business called Williams Plumbing. In 1980, Mike wed Deb Gubi.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Michael Williams

Mike is survived by his wife of 40 years, Deborah Williams; children, Stacey (John) Kinney, of Sarasota, Florida, Christopher (Rhonda) Clark, of Tennessee, Stephanie (John) Baylock, of South Haven, Abigail (Tad) Raven, of Fort Wayne, Mikhail (Christi) Williams, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Cheri (Glen) Gubi, of South Bend, and Christopher “Fuzzy” Williams; and many extended family members and close friends.

In keeping with Mike’s wishes, he has been cremated and his family will be remembering him privately.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Fire contained at former National Standard building

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

Dowagiac

Patrick Hamilton Elementary School closes for three days due to COVID-19

Dowagiac

Don, Joan Lyons donate $28,000 to Dowagiac Union Schools

Buchanan

Registration open for YMCA’s 39th annual Thanksgiving Day Run

Dowagiac

Dowagiac schools receive positive audit

News

Niles Township passes sewage increase

Business

Four Flags Antique Mall acquires new owners

Dowagiac

14th annual Sandhill Crane All Trail Race draws record numbers

Cass County

Woman in stable condition following Sunday shooting

Cass County

Suspect pleads guilty in Dowagiac murder case

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases continue to rise in southwest Michigan

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD Parents as Teachers program receives national recognition

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes Brewing Company hosts Dewey Lake Monster conference

Giving

Chili cook-off benefited displaced veterans through chow, competition and charity

Cass County

Cass County seeks volunteers for boards, committees

Berrien County

Operation Safe Stop runs this week

Cass County

Woman shot in Calvin Township, suspect arrested in Goshen

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

Berrien County

Buchanan Township man hospitalized following Friday evening stabbing

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library launches new programs

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host fifth annual mommy, son event

Dowagiac

Rotary ready to volunteer at Sandhill Crane Run

Berrien County

YMCA of Greater Michiana opens full day childcare at Northside Child Development Center