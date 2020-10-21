GALLERY: Division 3 District soccer semifinals
DOWAGIAC — The host Chieftains scored early and often in routing Coloma 8-1 in the Division 3 District semifinal on Tuesday.
The win advances Dowagiac to the championship at 5 p.m. Thursday at Brandywine High School. The Chieftains are the three-time defending district champion, and have played in eight of the last 10 district championship matches.
