October 21, 2020

Dr. Wayne P. Wright, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Dr. Wayne P. Wright, 84, of Dowagiac, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Glenwood Seventh Day Adventist Church, 51089 Glenwood Road, Dowagiac, with Alex Niculaescu and Pastor Travis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Wayne’s name may be made to Hillsdale College. Those wishing to leave condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Dr. Wayne P. Wright

Wayne was born Oct. 4, 1936, in Dowagiac, to Leslie and Florence (Johnson) Wright.

He graduated from Dowagiac High School, the class of 1955. Wayne received a four-year scholarship to Western Michigan University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1959 and master’s degree in 1961. Wayne then went on to earn his PhD from Columbia Pacific University in 1982. Wayne had a love for music, he worked for many years as a music instructor, specializing in string instruments. He enjoyed writing and recording his own music and was in “Who Who’s” for being an accomplished and renown musician. Wayne will be greatly missed by his friends and church family.

Wayne is survived by many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

