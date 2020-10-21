DeWayne Owen Honey, of Cassopolis

DeWayne Owen Honey, 57, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in his residence.

His life began July 29, 1963, in Elkhart, the youngest of eight children born to Carl and Rachel Honey.

DeWayne loved fishing and working on cars. He loved music, whether it be country or rock ‘n roll. Inside or outside, it was always on. He and Deb enjoyed watching football especially the Patriots. He loved watching movies and television. DeWayne was always spending time with his grandchildren. He spent time taking them fishing and teaching them about cars. He could also be found gardening. He was a kind-hearted man and would do anything he could for anyone.

DeWayne will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah Jean Egbert; siblings, Dyanna Wissman, of Middlebury, Indiana, Betsy Ottman, of Elkhart, Carol (Duane) Yoder, of Goshen, Ellis Howard (Georgeanna) Ihnen, of Punta Gorda, Florida; stepdaughter, Rachel (Corey Clinton) Csiti, of Cassopolis; stepsons, Jeremiah (Shay) Egbert, of Edwardsburg, Raymond (Heather) Egbert, of Cassopolis, Greg Nunez, of Union; stepdaughter-in-law, Nicki McKesson, of Elkhart; grandchildren, Owen, Julie, Raymond, Autumn, Raylynn, James, Alex, Malachi, Christopher, Anthony, Lexi, Samantha, Harmony, Kaitlyn, Lincoln, Suzanne, Logan, Haley; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Michael Nunez; sister, Virginia Carter; brothers, Jeffery Honey and Donald Honey.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.