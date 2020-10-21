October 21, 2020

Tonight’s Brandywine at Bridgman JV and varsity volleyball matches have been canceled. (Leader file photo)

Brandywine-Bridgman volleyball match canceled

By Scott Novak

Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

BRIDGMAN — The Bees’ Athletic Director Ken Schmaltz announced the cancelation of tonight’s BCS Red Division volleyball contest between Brandywine and host Bridgman.

“Tonight’s Brandywine at Bridgman JV/Varsity volleyball matches are being canceled out of precautionary measures,” he said. “Brandywine High School and Bridgman High School, respectively, have both been extremely thorough with its established protocols during this pandemic. I would urge you to please not speculate or read anything further into this cancellation. Neither the Brandywine athletic director, nor myself, in good conscience, thought playing this match was in the best interest of either program at this time.”

It is unknown at this time if tonight’s cancellation will have any effect on the BCS Red Division Tournament scheduled to be hosted by Niles on Saturday.

