October 20, 2020

Patrick Hamilton Elementary School closes for three days due to COVID-19

By Staff Report

Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Patrick Hamilton Elementary School is closing in-person learning for three days after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Dowagiac Union Schools, the staff member has been in quarantine this week.

“Because of how rough the year has started for Patrick Hamilton staff due to COVID-19, the decision has been made that Pat Ham will be closed for the remainder of this week to allow additional deep cleaning,” wrote Superintendent Jonathan Whan in a letter to parents Tuesday.

Students took their Chromebooks home on Tuesday and will follow the schedule that was used during the first five weeks of the school year. In-person learning is set to resume Monday, Oct. 26.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and community members,” Whan said. “Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you. It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.”

The district recommends using these practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.
  • Avoid toughing  eyes, mouth and nose.
  • Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Practice social distancing, by have 6 feet between persons as much as possible.
  • Avoid large group gatherings when possible.
