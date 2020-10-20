October 20, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports three new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Three Berrien County residents have been added to the death toll of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 2,191 COVID-19 cases and 79 related deaths. That number is up from 76 deaths reported Monday.

Cass County reported 799 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths, while Van Buren County reported 872 cases and 16 deaths.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 12 cases among staff.

Berrien County has reported 1,862 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 469 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 639 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 147,806 COVID-19 cases and 7,031 related deaths.

Berrien County

