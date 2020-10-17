October 17, 2020

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Meet the current members of the DUS school board

By Submitted

Published 8:35 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

I have served as a member of the Dowagiac Union School board for the past eight years, and it has been an honor to do so. I have also served as board president as well. However, my current term expires in December, and I will be leaving the board. I feel very comfortable with the status of our schools at this point in time.

As we each cast our ballots, I want to share my thoughts regarding the election of board members. I have worked with some really fine current members, and I want to use this time to honor their hard works. Ronda Sullivan, Ruth Ausra and Carrie Franz-Freeman are up for reelection. Tracey Hatcher has just recently joined the board. Each of these individuals has helped to lead our district in a positive direction.

Sullivan, Ausra and Franz-Freeman are established board members. Hatcher is new to the board and has already stepped up in positive directions. It has been my privilege to work with each of them, and I urge our voters to vote to return them to our board. Thank you, and I appreciate your consideration.

Larry Schmidt

Dowagiac

