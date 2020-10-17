October 17, 2020

Larry E. Norman Sr., of Niles

By Submitted

Published 8:52 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

Feb. 3, 1945 — Oct. 12, 2020

Larry Edward Norman Sr., 75, of Niles, passed away at home with his family by his side.

Larry was born on Feb. 3, 1945, to the late Raymond and Adelia (Wilbur) Norman.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sandra; and his brothers, Phillip and Danny.

On July 15, 1976, in Lincoln, Illinois, Larry married Linda Charron who survives.

Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; and their children, Pam (Don) Billings, of Bedford, Massachusetts, Larry (Brenda) Norman Jr., of Allegan; grandchildren, Shane, Paul, Bailey, Paige, Kim, Holly, Lisa and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Jace, David, Ryder and Aviary. He is also survived by his brothers, James, Edward, Nelson; and his sisters, Susan and Kelly; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Larry honorably served in the U.S. Army. He worked for Lakeland Hospital in Niles retiring in 2010 working in Material Management. Larry enjoyed outdoor activities, he was a member of the Four Flags Snowmobile Club, the Restless Rovers camping club. Larry belonged to a genealogy club, which helped him research his family history. In addition to his love of camping, traveling, and bicycling, Larry loved his family most of all. He was a kind man who will be greatly missed.

In keeping with Larry’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

The family has entrusted Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Services 615 E. Main St., Niles with the arrangements.

Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at halbritterwickens.com.

