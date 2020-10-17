Jimmie Hiland, of Jones

Aug. 15, 1950 — Oct. 13, 2020

Jimmie W. Hiland, 70, of Jones, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, at home. He was born on Aug. 15, 1950, to Wayne H. and Ferne M. (Rensberger) Hiland. He married Terri Hoyt on Sept. 8, 1984.

Mr. Hiland is survived by his wife, Terri; two sons, George (Megan) and Tim (Shawn) Hiland; two daughters, Cyndi Hiland and Patti (Clinton) Ottman; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Jinx Flynn, Bev (Red) Ernsberger and Wanda (Jerome) Holderman. He was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Selner.

Jimmie was a member of Kessington Community Church. He worked for the city of Elkhart for 30 years, the last 15 for the Cemetery Deptartment. He loved woodworking, especially building things. Jim had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed landscaping and gardening. He treasured fall car rides to see the colors of the changing seasons.

The family will have a celebration of life visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 20, 2020, at Kessington Community Church, 70200 Kessington Road, in Edwardsburg.

Chapel Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.