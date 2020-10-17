GALLERY: Friday night highlights

NILES — For the first time since 1981, Niles and Buchanan met on the gridiron Friday night.

The Bucks, despite uncharacteristic turnovers and dropped touchdown passes, defeated the Vikings 19-0 for their first win over Niles since 1966.

At Dowagiac, the Chieftains’ two-game winning streak came to a crashing halt as visiting Vicksburg blanked Dowagiac 33-0 in a Wolverine Conference contest.