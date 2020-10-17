October 17, 2020

Dowagiac District Library launches new programs

By Sarah Culton

Published 9:04 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

DOWAGIAC — Young people will soon learn that fact is sometimes stranger than fiction, thanks to a new program coming to the Dowagiac District Library.

Next Friday, the Dowagiac District Library will launch its new Fact and Fiction Fridays. For the program, the library will release a video about a specific topic at 10:30 a.m. each Friday on its website and social media. Each video, designed for children up to 7 years old, will explore the topic through two books — one containing a fictional story and one non-fiction book featuring only facts about that topic. The first week of Fact and Fiction Fridays will feature the subject of tadpoles. Through the presentation, watchers will learn about tadpole facts, while also hearing a fun, fictional story.

The program is being run by library staff members Melissa Phillips and Erin Amundsen. The videos are not recorded live so that they can be accessed at any time.

“We still want to bring storytime to our youngest patrons, but with the pandemic, in-person programming just isn’t feasible at this time,” said Phillips, youth services coordinator for the Dowagiac District Library. “I’ve been thinking of new ways to do those stories when we are back in person, but since we don’t know when that is going to happen, I thought we would introduce this sooner.”

Phillips said the idea for Fact and Fiction Fridays is one that she has been considering for a while. She believes that the program will help introduce children to new topics while getting them interested in reading and helping them learn the difference between fact and fiction.

“We thought this would be a fun way to keep things lively and keep kids interested in books and reading,” Phillips said.

Fact and Fiction Friday is not the only new initiative the library is rolling out. Starting Monday, the library will be launching Chapter One, an initiative where the library will post a video daily of a staff member reading the first chapter of a book. Phillips said the books would vary in topic and genre from children’s books to young adult novels and books written for adults.

“This is a way for us to connect with our patrons and promote all different types of books,” she said. “A lot of people want to read but just haven’t found the right book. By reading the first chapter, we are giving patrons a pretty solid glimpse into the book. Our goal is that if they like it, they will come in to check it out and finish it.”

Phillips said she is happy the library has been able to shift to offering virtual programs like Fact and Fiction Fridays and Chapter One, believing it is vital to continue to engage the Dowagiac community even if they can’t meet in person.

“I think it is still important to help foster a love of reading in children,” Phillips said. “We have had to find creative ways to reach the community.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library launches new programs

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to host fifth annual mommy, son event

Dowagiac

Rotary ready to volunteer at Sandhill Crane Run

Berrien County

YMCA of Greater Michiana opens full day childcare at Northside Child Development Center

News

Fall hiking tour planned at Madeline Bertrand County Park

Berrien County

Cass, Berrien counties to see internet accessibility expand

Cass County

Illegal immigrant sentenced on drug, cockfighting charges

Cass County

National Underground Railroad Network to include URSCC program

Cass County

Cass fire chief honored as VFW Michigan’s Firefighter of the Year

Berrien County

Berrien County holds at one official school COVID-19 outbreak in Stevensville

News

Niles History Center, Friends of Silverbrook offer virtual tour of Silverbrook Cemetery

Cass County

Cass County seeing influx in domestic violence, burglary

Cass County

COA hosts presentation on haunted lighthouses

Business

South Bend artist paints mural for Dowagiac business

Breaking News

SMC to shift to remote learning starting Nov. 23

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 death

Breaking News

Students quarantined following positive COVID-19 case at Sam Adams Elementary

Breaking News

Edwardsburg Middle School extends COVID-19 closure

Buchanan

Buchanan to celebrate Reader’s Digest honor

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center to reopen Monday

Cassopolis

Cassopolis FFA member awarded National American FFA degree

News

American Legion honors Medal of Honor recipient with new flag

Dowagiac

2021 Michigan Miss U.S. Agriculture looks toward educating, bringing communities together over agriculture

Berrien County

Berrien County educators, leaders discuss racism in schools