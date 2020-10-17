Daily data: Saturday, Oct. 17
SOCCER
NILES 2, VICKSBURG 1
At Vicksburg
Halftime score
Niles 1, Vicksburg 0
First half
N – Cade Vota (Kyle Bruckner assist)
Second half
N – Vota (Casey Marlin assist)
V – N/A
Saves
Niles 8 (Kade Delinski)
FOOTBALL
BUCHANAN 19, NILES 0
at Niles
Buchanan 7 0 12 0 – 19
Niles 0 0 0 0 – 0
BU – Gavin Fazi 54 pass from Connor LeGault (Logan Grwinski kick)
BU – Fazi 33 pass from LeGault (kick blocked)
BU – Fazi 28 pass from LeGault (kick blocked)
Varsity records: Buchanan 5-0, Niles 1-4
BERRIEN SPRINGS 44, BRANDYWINE 21
At Berrien Springs
Brandywine 8 7 0 6 – 21
Berrien Springs 8 6 16 14 – 44
BS – Ben Eising 2 run (Marshall McFarland run)
BW – Michael Palmer 4 run (Gabe Gouin run)
BS – McFarland 4 run (conversion fails)
BW – Ivory McCullough 3 run (Bryce Taberski kick)
BS – McFarland 24 run (McFarland run)
BS – McFarland 17 run (McFarland run)
BS – McFarland 64 run (Junyoung Chung run)
BS – Tyler Ewalt 3 run (Josiah Pittman kick)
BW – McCullough 2 run (conversion fails)
Varsity records: Brandywine 3-2, Berrien Springs 2-3
McFarland runs wild in 44-21 win over Bobcats
