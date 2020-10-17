October 17, 2020

Charles E. Monahon, of Niles

Published 8:48 am Saturday, October 17, 2020

Aug. 5, 1956 — Oct. 10, 2020

Charles E. Monahon, 64, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 5, 1956, in Niles, to Rolland and Eileen (Maynard) Monahon.

On Jan. 18, 1983, he married Mary Peppers in Niles. Together they raised seven children. Charles enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, whether it was shooting darts, fishing or tubing, as long as they were together he was happy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rodney Haney; siblings, Kay Hartline, Scott Monahon and Kenny Bowerman.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Monahon, of Niles; children, Julie Peppers, of Niles, Charles Monahon Jr., of South Bend; Kristina Monahon, of Niles; John Monahon, of Edwardsburg; Melissa Day, of Sullivan, Indiana; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice (Matt) Jones, Francis “Peetie” (Dave) Skalski and Deedle (Frank) Sweat.

A time of visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., in Niles.

Memorial contributions in his memory should be directed to his wife, Mary.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

