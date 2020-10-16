McFarland runs wild in 44-21 win over Bobcats

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Marshall McFarland rushed for 232 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns as host Berrien Springs defeated Brandywine 44-21 Friday night.

McFarland, the Shamrocks’ quarterback, scored on runs of 4, 24, 17, 24 and 64 yards as the Shamrocks improved to 2-3 on the season.

The two teams were deadlocked at 8-8 after one quarter thanks to a 2-yard Ben Eising run and a McFarland 2-point conversion for the Shamrocks, and a 4-yard Michael Palmer run and Gabe Gouin 2-point conversion run.

Both teams added a touchdown in the second quarter, which gave the Bobcats (3-2) a 15-14 lead at the intermission. Brandywine’s touchdown was an Ivory McCullough 3-yard run and a Bryce Taberski point-after kick.

The Shamrocks’ score was McFarland from four yards out. Berrien Springs missed the extra point.

It was all Shamrocks in the second half thanks to McFarland. Berrien Springs rolled up 30 points, while holding the Bobcats to six, on a 2-yard McCullough run. The conversion attempt failed.

McFarland scored three times, while Tyler Ewalt had a 3-yard run to complete the scoring for the Shamrocks.

Brandywine was outgained by Berrien Springs 407 to 238, including 397 to 230 on the ground.

Gouin led the Brandywine running attack with 82 yards on 16 carries. Anthony Calderone added 48 yards and McCullough 44. Gouin was just 2-of-5 passing for eight yards and an interception.

Hunter Heath led the Bobcat defense with seven tackles, while Cam Barrier had six tackles. McCullough, Gouin and Cruz Sanchez all were credited with five stops. Sanchez also recovered a fumble.

Brandywine returns home Friday night to face arch rival Buchanan. The Bucks are 5-0 after defeating Niles 19-0 in the first meeting between the two schools since 1981.