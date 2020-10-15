October 15, 2020

Buchanan's Logan Grwinski (7) makes a play on the ball during Wednesday's Division 3 boys soccer district opener against Watervliet. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Shorthanded Buchanan falls 8-0 to Watervliet in D3 soccer districts

By Max Harden

Published 10:22 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan boys soccer team’s season came to a close Wednesday night against Watervliet.

The Panthers shut down the Bucks 8-0 in Division 3 district play Wednesday at Buchanan Middle School.

Watervliet scored four goals in the first nine minutes and eight in the first 28 to end the game after the first half.

The Bucks played with just 10 players after two team members were quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It was tough,” said Buchanan coach Russ Philip. “We were behind the eight ball from the beginning, but our guys didn’t quit, and I’m proud of their effort tonight.”

Brady Bornas tallied three goals for Watervliet and Brennan Bornas had two, while Abel Villarreal, Andrew Chisek and Nathan Isbrecht each had one.

“The kids came out ready to play,” said Watervliet coach Doug Bornas. “After the tough loss we had last year in the district, they didn’t want it to happen again. They played hard and they wanted to finish the game. I’m proud of them for that. They did a great job.”

Buchanan senior Jensen Ruelle made nine saves in goal for the Bucks, who end the season with a 3-6 record and a fourth-place finish in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph conference.

“Overall, we’re happy with the season,” Philip said. We had an excellent 3-0 start to the season but with injuries and quarantines, it all went downhill from there. The team never gave in, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

According to Philip, the team’s tenacity throughout the season’s ups and downs is what he will remember most about them.

“We don’t have a lot of subs,” Philip said. “So they play pretty much the entire game. They’re gritty and they stay positive all the time.”

Wednesday’s game was the last for seniors Ruelle, Irving Cruz and John Gartland. This season was Gartland’s time playing organized soccer and he enjoyed every minute of it.

“I had great people to play with,” Gartland said. “I couldn’t imagine a better group of guys to play with. They accepted me and made me feel like a part of the team. I enjoyed this season a lot.”

Philip said that next year’s team will feature a combination of youth and experience.

“We’ll have three or four freshmen coming from the eighth grade, and we have four or five juniors who will become seniors. That will be a good mix, and we have a lot to improve on next year.”

Print Article

Dowagiac

2021 Michigan Miss U.S. Agriculture looks toward educating, bringing communities together over agriculture

Berrien County

Berrien County educators, leaders discuss racism in schools

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: COVID-19 cases still rising in southwest Michigan

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School student quarantined due to probable exposure to COVID-19

Cass County

Connecting Chords Music Festival to play Dr. T.K. Lawless Park

Cass County

Cass District Library to host outdoor movie, trick-or-treating event

Dowagiac

DUS parents, staff react to first day of in-person learning

News

Land purchases to aid dam project, environmental goals

News

Niles City Council meets in person for first time since March

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Southwest Michigan reports uptick in cases

Berrien County

Local municipalities wait for word on virtual meetings

Dowagiac

Dowagiac’s beloved candlelight parade will march on with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac approves new contracts with Police Officers Labor Council

News

Whitmer signs bipartisan “clean slate” criminal justice reform bills

Dowagiac

Dowagiac children best police, firefighters in kickball game

Berrien County

Patient, visitor guidelines remain in place at Spectrum Health Lakeland

Berrien County

Niles woman sentenced for home invasion

Dowagiac

SMC student named Michigan Miss U.S. agriculture

Community News

Niles History Center debuts next stop on virtual tour

Berrien County

Bucks back in class Monday after Buchanan High School ran remote learning trial

Cass County

Cass County K9 tracks down missing injured motorcyclist

Cass County

Edwardsburg Middle School closed for week due to COVID-19

Business

Brentwood celebrates 20 years, recognizes staff members

Education

Four Vikings join MTU Husky investment tournament