COVID-19 UPDATE: Cass County reports new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — COVID-19 has resulted in the death of a Cass County resident, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, Cass County reported 690 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

Berrien County reported 2,002 COVID-19 cases and 76 related deaths, while Van Buren County reported 811 cases and 16 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,735 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 416 recoveries, and Van Buren County has reported 608 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 18 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 81 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 41 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 40 cases and 11 deaths among residents and 28 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and 11 cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 141,091 COVID-19 cases and 6,973 related deaths.

Thursday’s numbers may have seemed higher than usual, as late Wednesday a data slowdown in the processing of laboratory results to the statewide reporting system was noted. Thursday’s count of cases includes a number of cases that would have been included in Wednesday’s total.